Kashmir: Zahid Baba from fitness enthusiast to a successful gym owner

With a diploma in computers, Zahid's journey from being a gym lover to becoming a gym owner showcases his determination, resilience, and commitment to making a positive impact in the society.

Despite facing challenges, Zahid's determination, passion for fitness, and leadership skills propelled him to become an inspiring example among youth.

His journey to success has been marked by hard work, resilience, and unwavering dedication. Initially, Zahid pursued a diploma in computers, which equipped him with essential technical skills.

However, his true passion lay in the realm of fitness and wellness, prompting him to embark on a transformative journey.

With limited resources but boundless determination, Zahid's entrepreneurial spirit shone through as he transformed his dream of owning a fitness center into a reality.

Drawing from his personal experiences as a gym enthusiast, Zahid designed a comprehensive fitness space that caters to both men and women, empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being and achieve their health goals.

"Look Smart Unisex Gym" stands as a testament to Zahid's commitment in promoting fitness and overall well-being in the community.

The gym offers state-of-the-art equipment, personalised training programs, and a vibrant and supportive environment, fostering a sense of camaraderie among its members.

His accomplishments extend beyond his own personal success. By establishing the fitness cum gym centre, Zahid not only supported himself but has also created employment opportunities for others.