Kashmiri paper mache version 2 inspires youth, brings income to artists

The shift towards the new approach began in 2007, when a customer asked Manzoor if paper mache could be done on his house ceiling. Manzoor took it up as a challenge and drew on his 40 years of experience to come up with a scintillating creation. It proved as a window of opportunity to accord new relevance to the rich craft.

“I was the first one to introduce paper mache art in the interiors. Though my first project was in 2007, the concept got widely known only by 2010,” Manzoor tells 101Reporters. He has won the appreciation of his peers, local community and outsiders for his work.

Traditionally, artists soak newspaper, tissue paper, cardboard or old magazines for several days, before mixing it with copper sulfate, straw and cloth. This pulpy mixture is placed on a mould and left to dry. Later, the surface is coated with glue and gypsum.

After smoothening the surface and shaping it as per the requirement, several layers of tissue papers are pasted on it. Lacquer is applied after another round of polishing. Traditionally, artists apply organic or vegetable colours as base coat before proceeding to work on the object using their hands.

In the modern approach, the structural base for paper mache projects is either wood or medium-density fibreboard panels. Artisans opt for high quality acrylic waterproof paints nowadays. According to its practitioners, the contemporary method is more challenging than the traditional one because it requires detailed graphing, accurate scaling and perfect strokes.

While chinar trees, flowers, birds and almonds are used as motifs for traditional paper mache, the artists now follow a mixed pattern of traditional and kani prints, calligraphy and Turkish designs.

The traditional paper mache costs 2,500 to 3,000 per box. On the other hand, a paper mache panel for interiors costs Rs 700 per sq ft. Panels come in different ranges such as 24 and 32 sq ft.

“The cost varies depending on the specific design preferences and square feet desired by the customer. More intricate designs on the panel will result in higher costs,” Manzoor explains. According to him, the time required to complete a work depends on the order. The time frame can be anything from 15 days to a month, or even longer.

In 2014, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage appointed Manzoor to take up paper mache projects on behalf of the government. Since then, Manzoor has worked on multiple projects, including those in famous shrines of Kashmir. He has also trained 15 students on paper mache.

The works of Nasir Hussain Khan (55), who has 42 years of experience in the field, can be seen in many places of Kashmir, including Syed Dastigeer Sahib Shrine in Srinagar and Eden Resorts and Spa in Pahalgam. He also has clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Asked about the contemporary model, Khan tells 101Reporters that the shift was necessary. “In order to catch up with the modern trend and to keep our traditional art alive, the need to incorporate paper mache into interiors was essential,” says Khan, who has trained 20 students so far.

Many artisans have made the transition from traditional to interior paper mache designing, which has resulted in a significant increase in both sales and income. Earlier, they were making Rs 40,000 to 50,000. Some have reported up to 50% increase in sales and income after the transition. Social media has been a vital tool to extend their reach, enhance marketing efforts, establish new contacts and showcase their creative work.

What made it popular?

Unlike the traditional decorative paper mache items, interior designs resonated well with the local community when it was introduced into khatamband (Kashmir's traditional ceiling art). The new approach not only caught the attention of interior designers and homeowners, but also the youth who began to see it as an income-generating profession.