NIA starts searches at 22 locations in 5 states, J&K UT

Srinagar, Sep 8: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday started searches at 22 locations in five states including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The NIA conducted searches in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh apart from J&K early in the morning.

Officials said that the NIA has started searches at Budgam, Kulgam, Pattan, Pulwama and Kangan areas of the Valley today morning.

These searches are being carried out with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF, officials added.

The NIA searches are connected with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

Some high profile terror cases including those involving terror funding and killings of innocent civilians are being investigated by the NIA.

The killing of 9 pilgrims and injuries to several others by terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu division on June 9, 2024 is also being investigated by the NIA and some people harbouring the terrorists responsible for the Reasi attack had been arrested.