Anti-Terror Crackdown: J&K Police Seal Hurriyat Office, Raid houses of Jamaat-linked men

Srinagar, Oct 1: J&K Police on Wednesday attached and sealed the office of the banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) in Budgam and carried out searches at the houses of two persons linked with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami in the Sopore area.

Police said in Budgam district, the head office of the TeH at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, was attached. “The attachment, carried out under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), reflects a continuing crackdown on entities accused of subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani used the said office, and it was the hub of separatist political activity,” police said.

In another operation, Sopore Police carried out searches at the residences of two Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-linked individuals in the Zaloora area of Sopore, as part of its ongoing crackdown against separatist and militant networks.

The searches were conducted after obtaining proper search warrants under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) from a competent court, said police.