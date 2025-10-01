High carb, saturated fat, low protein intake driving diabetes, obesity in India: ICMR study

New Delhi, Sep 30: The rapidly changing eating habits with high intake of carbohydrates and saturated fat, with low protein levels, are behind the dramatic increase in diabetes and obesity cases among Indians, according to the latest evidence generated from the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study on Tuesday.

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, showed that most Indians get a staggering 62 per cent of their calories from carbohydrates -- one of the highest in the world.

Much of this comes from low-quality sources like white rice, milled whole grains, and added sugar -- associated with increased metabolic risk (diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity).

White rice dominates diets in the South, East, and Northeast, while wheat is more common in the North and Central regions.

High sugar intake is also concerning, with 21 states and union territories exceeding the national recommendations of less than 5 per cent of energy for added sugar intake, revealed researchers from the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), Chennai.