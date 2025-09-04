Two soldiers killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu (Jharkhand), Sep 4: Two police jawans were killed and another critically injured in a fierce gun battle with Maoists of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Thursday.

The encounter broke out in the dense Kedal forest under Manatu police station between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a police team was conducting a search operation.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan confirmed the incident and the death of the two jawans.

According to officials, the operation was launched after intelligence inputs said that TSPC's dreaded zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu, who carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, might visit his native village Kedal during the Karma festival.

As the security forces closed in on the area, Ganjhu and his armed squad reportedly spotted the advancing police team and opened indiscriminate fire. The police retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which three personnel sustained injuries.