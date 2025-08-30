Maoists kill another 'Shikshadoot' in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

Raipur, Aug 30: In another chilling case of violence, Maoists have killed another 'Shikshadoot' identified as Kallu Tati in strike-torn Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

'Shikshadoots' are local education volunteers in Chhattisgarh.

The latest victim, Tati, is the ninth 'Shikshadoot' victim of Maoists in the recent past. He was brutally murdered, marking yet another grim chapter in a series of killings that have sown widespread panic among communities striving to rebuild education in remote, conflict-ridden areas.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at around 9 p.m. when Tati, a dedicated Shikshadoot posted at Nendra school in the highly Naxal-affected Gangalore region, was returning home after a day of teaching children. Ambushed en route, he was kidnapped by Maoists and executed later that night. His body was callously discarded, discovered by locals the following day, police officials said.

A total of six 'Shikshadoots' in Bijapur and three in Sukma have been killed so far in Chhattisgarh.

Tati, a resident of nearby Todka village, had been instrumental in educating young minds in one of Bastar's most vulnerable zones, where access to formal schooling remains precarious due to ongoing Maoist activities. This murder comes on the heels of a similar attack in neighbouring Sukma district, underscoring a disturbing pattern.