HC Calcutta states: People of different sexual orientations should be treated with respect in society

The parents reached that home with the police. However, the woman refused to go with her parents. Instead, she gave a written declaration to the police that she, being an adult, voluntarily decided to stay at the NGO-run home and no one had put pressure on her to do so. She also mentioned in the written declaration that she voluntarily decided to stay away from her ancestral residence, unable to bear the pressure of ridicule from neighbors and her blood- relations.

The parents approached the division bench of the Calcutta High Court. In court also the woman clearly said that she did not want to stay with her parents. After examining all related documents as well as the police report, the division bench dismissed the habeas corpus case filed in this connection by the parents.

At the same time, the division bench observed that society should be sensitive about the feelings of the person concerned in such cases. At the same time, the division bench also observed it is unjust for anyone to get isolated from the parents who had faced immense hardship in his or her upbringing and that behavior to goes against social values.

Speaking to IANS, the counsel for the petitioner and senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, Kaushik Gupta said that he is extremely happy that the division bench has upheld individual rights as regards gender identity or sexual preference. (AA/IANS)