Madras High Court requests Archeological Department to take over the temple with the Buddha statue

The archeological department in the report said: "After inspecting the sculpture and carefully examining the available archeological and historical evidence at our disposal, they collectively expressed their opinion that sculptures depict several mahalakshans or great traits of Buddha".

On closely examining the report, the court stated that the argument that the site was a Hindu temple does not hold validity and that the control should go into the hands of another authority.

Even as the HR&CE department which is in charge of the Hindu temples argued that people have been worshipping the deity 'Thalaivetti Muniyappan' for the past many years, the court directed that treating this as a temple would go against the basic tenets of Buddhism.

It directed the Tamil Nadu archeological department to take charge of the premises and maintain the sculpture and directed to put a board inside the property clarifying that it was a statute of Buddha.

In its judgment, the court also said that common people would be allowed entry to the place but no Hindu pooja or other ceremonies would be performed at the sculpture of Buddha. (AA/IANS)