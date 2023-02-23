BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa says this is his last Assembly session

"The party has given me good opportunities. BJP has also given me an opportunity to become Chief Minister four times. It is not possible to silence Yediyurappa. We will come back to power," he stated.

BJP is coming to power in the state for sure, he said. "I will take up a state-wide tour. After this session, I will go across Karnataka. I will have to convey to the people the schemes of the BJP. The ruling BJP government has given more programs than any other government," Yediyurappa said.

Addressing Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who had earlier stated he would not contest from Badami, which he currently represents, in the coming election, Yediyurappa commented that he is leaving the constituency which elected him.

"You (Siddaramaiah) must contest from there and get elected, then people will have faith in you," he added.

MLAs cutting across party lines appealed to Yediyurappa to contest elections and come to the house again to guide them. (KB/IANS)