Karnataka: Two youth held for raping 60-year-old woman

Two persons were arrested on Saturday on charges of raping a 60-year-old woman in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.



The arrested were identified as Sadda Sheik and Ravi, who work as labourers in a scrap shop.



The condition of victim, who is admitted in district hospital, is said to be serious.



The victim used to lead her life with the alms given by devotees at at a temple in Jorapura Pet.



According to police, on March 2, when the victim sought accused's help for dropping her home, they readily agreed to it but took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her.



The accused left the aged victim at the spot in a state of unconsciousness.



The victim after gaining consciousness had managed to come to Jamkhandi Road. After noticing the plight of the woman, the locals informed police.



The police, after collecting the details of the accused, managed to track and arrest them. Further investigation is on.



