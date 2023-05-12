K'taka Elections : Congress asks 'leading' candidates to reach B'luru



Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, state In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah held virtual meetings with all candidates on Thursday night and spoke to them in detail on how they should not become victims of operation lotus.



The leaders have told candidates that this time the Congress is going to get an opportunity to form the government and they should not give in to the lures. The candidates have been asked to reach Bengaluru as soon as they start getting leads and sure of their victory. The candidates have also been asked to stay at a particular place until the government is formed, the sources explained.

