Karnataka: BJP holds mega roadshow at Shivakumar's fortress

The BJP on Sunday held a mega roadshow in Kanakapura constituency considered as the fortress of Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.



The BJP has fielded Revenue Minister R. Ashoka against Shivakumar in the May 10 Assembly polls.



Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, this year, the lotus will bloom in Kanakapura, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Addressing the roadshow in support of Ashoka, he said the May 10 Assembly election will decide the future of Karnataka.



"If this place has to get strength, the people want the 'Samrat' Ashok to get elected from this constituency. Today, all of them are free from Covid thanks to vaccines given by the double engine government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bommai said.



"The Congress spread canards against the vaccine. A revolution has been made in the department of Revenue under the leadership of Ashok," he added.



"The 'Grama Vastavya' program was launched by him to provide solutions to the people's problems on the spot. Should such a person not become the MLA? The Vidyanidhi scheme launched by the incumbent government has benefited nearly 11 lakh students," Bommai said.



He said that the Congress is approaching the people in the name of guarantees, and are talking of giving 10 kg rice. It was given by B.S. Yediyurappa government but the quality was reduced by the subsequent Siddaramaiah government, he claimed.



The other name for the Congress is corruption and that party is now pointing its fingers towards the BJP. The party tried to wreck the society to take advantage. The people must decide whether they want the society breaking party or the society uniting party, he said. [IANS/NS]