K'taka Police atrocity Case on Hindu activists takes political turn

A police atrocity case on Hindu activists in connection with garlanding posters of Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel with chappals has taken a political turn.



The police had detained nine Hindu activists and allegedly given third degree treatment. Most of them were admitted to the hospital.



The issue has stirred a controversy as both Congress and BJP are trading charges against each other. On the other hand, Bajrang Dal has demanded that IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) should be lodged against the accused police officers. The Bajrang Dal had warned that if the demand was not fulfilled they would stage a big protest.



An FIR had already been lodged against Puttur Rural DSP and three other policemen. The police department had suspended a sub-inspector and a police constable in this connection. Karnataka ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar assured stern action.



The BJP is alleging that Congress had planned the police atrocity on the Hindu activists. In turn Congress is maintaining that the police have acted due to the pressure from the BJP leaders.



Puttur Constituency Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai stated that he would make public the names of leaders who pressured the police to give third degree treatment to Hindu activists in two days.