Tejashwi: BJP will not succeed until Nitish, Lalu Prasad are there

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that BJP, which was allegedly, one time, seek to strip minorities of the right to vote, would not succeed as long as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are there in the state.



"People of every religion have contributed to the freedom struggle of the country. This country belongs to Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs, Christian and others... 'Ye desh kisi ke baap ka nahi hai' (it doesn't belong to someone's father). There was a buzz earlier to take the voting rights of Muslim community. How it is possible until we are here?



"We have different states, different religions, different people, different cultures, different foods, different styles of clothing but we are living together. It is our diversity of the country that people of different communities are living together," Yadav said while addressing a gathering of Bunkar community in Gyan Bhawan here.



"Hence, if anyone would think of throwing someone out of the country or taking back their voting rights, it would not be possible until Nitish ji and Lalu ji are here," he added.