Debt-ridden couple arrested in B'luru for burglary

Sumanth and Likhita, both from Shivamogga, were in a live-in relationship and rented an apartment in the city's AGS Layout area.

According to the police, the couple started their relationship two years ago while they were studying physiotherapy.

They lived a lavish life and took loans.

After the completion of their course, they returned to Shivamogga and the people who gave them loans started pressurising them to return the money.

The couple then hatched a plan to make easy money and clear their debts.