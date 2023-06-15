Bollywood

When Kangana flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawaz for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut, who has produced the upcoming made-for-OTT film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', has shared a hilarious story about roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the quirky romantic drama.
Kangana Ranaut, who has produced the upcoming made-for-OTT film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', has shared a hilarious story about roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the quirky romantic drama.

Kangana, Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur headlined the trailer launch of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', the maiden venture of Manikarnika Films.

Talking about approaching Nawazuddin for the role of Sheru, Kangana said: "I was looking for his number and people were telling that he won't sign anything for the coming five years, and he won't even talk to anyone, but I thought he might sign if he hears something that he might like. Somehow, I got his number, and I messaged him that I wanted to meet him."

Recalling her search for her hero, Kangana continued: "Nawazuddin was in Bengaluru, and he asked me to come over, and I did. He was surprised that I actually went to Bangalore to meet him. I told him I have a script, and he was like, now that you are here, who needs a script, we will do a film. That was the entire conversation I had with Nawazuddin for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'."

Helmed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kagana Ranaut, the film also features Vipin Sharma and Zakir Hussain in lead roles. It will stream on Prime Video from June 23. (IANS/NS)

