When Kangana flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawaz for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Recalling her search for her hero, Kangana continued: "Nawazuddin was in Bengaluru, and he asked me to come over, and I did. He was surprised that I actually went to Bangalore to meet him. I told him I have a script, and he was like, now that you are here, who needs a script, we will do a film. That was the entire conversation I had with Nawazuddin for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'."



Helmed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kagana Ranaut, the film also features Vipin Sharma and Zakir Hussain in lead roles. It will stream on Prime Video from June 23. (IANS/NS)