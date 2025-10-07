Kannada film producer arrested for sexually harassing actress, blackmailing over private videos

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested a Kannada film actor, director, and producer on charges of sexually harassing an actress and blackmailing her using private photos. The arrested person has been identified as Hemanth Kumar. The Rajajinagar Police in Bengaluru initiated action following a complaint filed by the actress.

Hemanth Kumar had acted in, directed, and produced the Kannada movie Richie. According to the police, the accused met the actress in 2022 and later offered her a role in his film Richie. It is alleged that during a film promotion event in Mumbai on August 5, 2023, the accused spiked a mocktail with liquor.

Once the actress lost consciousness, the accused allegedly took her private photos and videos. He later allegedly exploited her physically and began blackmailing her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Hemanth Kumar and the actress had previously argued after he accused her of skipping publicity events and ignoring his calls.

The accused had also filed a complaint with the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, alleging that the actress and her mother had assaulted him. The film body had intervened in the matter at that time.