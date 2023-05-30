Kheer Bhawani Mela: A grand celebration of faith & unity in Kashmir

Perspectives and insights



Aarushi Malik, a noted historian, shares, "The legends associated with Kheer Bhawani Temple reflect the profound spiritual connection between devotees and the goddess. The journey from Sri Lanka to Tulmul, guided by divine intervention, serves as a metaphor for the goddess's eternal grace and the unwavering devotion of her followers."



Sanju kumar, a pilgrim, expresses his devotion, saying, "For us, Kheer Bhawani Temple is not just a place of worship. It is a sanctuary where we find solace and strength. The annual mela is a time of renewal, rekindling our faith and forging connections with fellow devotees."



The Kheer Bhawani Temple and the Mela stand as beacons of faith, spirituality, and unity in the heart of Kashmir. From its ancient origins to its vibrant celebrations, the temple encapsulates the enduring legacy of devotion and legends. As pilgrims gather under the shade of chinar trees, immerse themselves in the sacred spring's ever-changing hues, and partake in the annual mela, the temple serves as a powerful symbol of resilience, cultural heritage, and the indomitable spirit of Kashmiri Hindus. (IANS/NS)