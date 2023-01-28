Kerala: Drunkard arrested for thrashing his mother

A man in Kerala's Kottayam district was on Thursday arrested for beating up his mother after getting intoxicated, police said.

The incident occurred at Meenadom in Kottayam and its video went viral after it was taken by the wife of the accused Kochumon, 48.

Kochumon's wife sent the video to the local village council member who, in turn, informed the police. Kochumon, found drinking at the local bar, was arrested.

On numerous occasions, Kochumon's neighbors warned him against lifting his hand on his aged mother, but in vain.

But his wife, unable to stand her husband's behavior, finally acted to curb his misdeeds. (KB/IANS)