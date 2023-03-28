Kerala Veteran Actor Passed away at 75

Kerala on Tuesday bade a tearful adieu to one of its most versatile actors who never let adversities, including the dreaded cancer, dull the sparkle of his signature smile.



This morning, his mortal remains were placed at the St Thomas Cathedral - his home parish in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur as thousands of teary-eyed mourners looked on.



After battling for life at a hospital near here for nearly two weeks, the 75-year-old passed away on Sunday night, leaving his fans recalling numerous characters he brought to life in the over 700 roles he performed in a glorious career spanning five decades, that began in 1972.



The whole of Monday and Tuesday morning saw people from all walks of life fille pass the body of Innocent lying in state, in his traditional Kerala attire - a 'jubba' and the 'mundu' - his trademark attire which he never ditched even as an MP in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 19.



As a mark of respect, all the shops and establishments at his home town in Irinjalakuda downed their shutters till 11 a.m, when his body was lowered into the family graveyard, when he took his 'place' beside his parents.



Before moving the body from the house, he was given a state funeral by the Kerala Police.



Though a glorious career that extended to five decades has ended, the charismatic actor and his characters will remain etched in the memories of people for decades to come, such was his connect with the fans. [IANS/JS]

