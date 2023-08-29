Kerala boy tries to kill father for scolding him

Quick and timely action by Kerala police on Monday saved the lives of a man and his son, who tried to kill his father with a friend's help and attempted suicide.

According to police, the incident took place at the suburban town of Pothencode after a man rebuked his son for wearing someone else's footwear.

Upset over the scolding, the boy left the house in a huff only to return with a friend.

The two boys then mixed chilli powder in water, smeared it on the man's face and blindfolded him with a cloth.

They then attacked him with an iron object, but the man managed to free himself and ran out.

Seeing his father escape, the petrified boy locked himself in the house, while his friend fled.

Soon, the police arrived, broke open the door and saw the boy trying to hang himself.

But the police foiled the attempt and rushed both the father and son to a state-run hospital where they are stated to be out of danger.

(IANS/SR)