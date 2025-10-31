Kerala: Medical College Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Govt Apathy

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 30: The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the long-pending demands of medical college doctors, even as the Cabinet announced a slew of welfare measures in its latest meeting.

The association on Thursday said the continued neglect of medical college doctors — who shoulder both patient care and teaching responsibilities — was “deeply unjust” and warned of launching an indefinite strike if the government failed to intervene.

KGMCTA said none of its key demands had been addressed despite repeated assurances.

These include rectifying anomalies in the entry-level pay structure, clearing arrears from the 2016 pay revision, creating new teaching and medical posts in recently established colleges, improving hospital infrastructure, releasing pending dearness allowance (DA) dues, and lifting what it called an “unfair” pension ceiling imposed on state-paid faculty.

The association pointed out that pay anomalies affecting Assistant Professors have made government service unattractive, pushing young doctors toward the private sector.