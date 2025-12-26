Kerala Launches Skin Processing at State’s First Skin Bank in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23: Kerala has taken a significant step forward in public healthcare with the commencement of skin processing at the state's first skin bank, established at the Government Medical College in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility is expected to greatly enhance treatment outcomes for patients suffering from severe burns and extensive skin loss, conditions that often pose life-threatening complications.

State Health Minister Veena George said the skin bank was set up to ensure world-class treatment for burn victims within the public health system.

The Minister added that steps are underway to establish a second skin bank at the Government Medical College in Kottayam, further strengthening the state's burn care network.

The skin bank preserves donated skin under strictly controlled temperature and safety protocols.

After undergoing a chemical processing phase of around three weeks, the skin is made suitable for clinical use.