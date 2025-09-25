CBI Starts Probe into Alleged FCRA Violation by Sonam Wangchuk

Leh, Sep 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started an inquiry into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) involving institutions founded by Ladakh-based educationist and climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, officials told IANS here.

“The investigation into FCRA violation by Sonam Wangchuk has been going on for some time as a preliminary investigation, but no FIR has been registered in this case so far,” an official said.

Sonam Wangchuk has told reporters that about 10 days back, a CBI team had arrived in Leh and had told him that there was a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concerning possible FCRA violations at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL).

He added that the CBI team told him that he had not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds.

“We export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, the CBI team said we had violated FCRA,” Wangchuk said.

The MHA issued a statement on Wednesday, blaming Sonam Wangchuk for instigating the youth to violence while he himself chose to break the fast on September 24.

Lt Governor, Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta said in a statement that the violence was stoked by miscreants by instigating youth.

Gupta said the security forces had to fire in self-defence when the mob torched a CRPF vehicle and intended to burn alive the jawans inside the vehicle.

Authorities had to impose curfew as Leh witnessed its worst violence on Wednesday. Unruly mobs pelted stones at the security forces, torched a CRPF vehicle, burnt the BJP office and the office of the Leh Apex body and even smashed the vehicle of the Director General of Police (DGP), S.D. Singh Jamwal, who, however, escaped unhurt.

The situation was peaceful, but tense in Leh town on Thursday as the main market remained deserted. The local administration has called in reinforcements from the ITBP to augment the strength of the security forces.