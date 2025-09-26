Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Following Violent Protests in Leh

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, just two days after large-scale demonstrations in Leh. The demonstration over the demand for statehood spiraled into violence in Leh, claiming four lives and injuring close to 90 people.

Of the nearly 90 injured, seven are in critical condition, 20 sustained major injuries, and one patient had to be flown to New Delhi for advanced treatment. At least 18 others remain admitted to hospitals, with seven undergoing major surgeries.

To contain tensions, the Leh district administration announced a two-day closure of schools, colleges, coaching centres, and Anganwadi centres beginning September 26. Authorities are also investigating the involvement of outsiders, including youths from Nepal and Jammu’s Doda district, some of whom were among the injured.

In the aftermath of the unrest, curfews were enforced in Leh and Kargil, with Ladakh Police filing several FIRs and detaining over 50 individuals. Police sources also indicated that two Congress councillors are under the scanner for their alleged role. Officials from the MHA and Ladakh administration warned that those responsible for the violence could face stringent measures, including detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has squarely held Wangchuk responsible for fueling the agitation. His arrest followed another setback on Thursday, when the MHA revoked the FCRA registration of his non-profit organisation, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), cutting off its access to foreign donations.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders banning gatherings of more than five people have been extended to Kargil as well, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had already called for a complete shutdown.