Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Following Violent Protests in Leh

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26, 2025

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, just two days after large-scale demonstrations in Leh. The demonstration over the demand for statehood spiraled into violence in Leh, claiming four lives and injuring close to 90 people.

Of the nearly 90 injured, seven are in critical condition, 20 sustained major injuries, and one patient had to be flown to New Delhi for advanced treatment. At least 18 others remain admitted to hospitals, with seven undergoing major surgeries.

To contain tensions, the Leh district administration announced a two-day closure of schools, colleges, coaching centres, and Anganwadi centres beginning September 26. Authorities are also investigating the involvement of outsiders, including youths from Nepal and Jammu’s Doda district, some of whom were among the injured.

In the aftermath of the unrest, curfews were enforced in Leh and Kargil, with Ladakh Police filing several FIRs and detaining over 50 individuals. Police sources also indicated that two Congress councillors are under the scanner for their alleged role. Officials from the MHA and Ladakh administration warned that those responsible for the violence could face stringent measures, including detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has squarely held Wangchuk responsible for fueling the agitation. His arrest followed another setback on Thursday, when the MHA revoked the FCRA registration of his non-profit organisation, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), cutting off its access to foreign donations.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders banning gatherings of more than five people have been extended to Kargil as well, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had already called for a complete shutdown.

Kejriwal Voices Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, calling it an act of “dictatorship.” In a post on X, he drew parallels from mythology and history, pointing out that figures like Raavan, Kansa, Hitler, and Mussolini all met tragic ends and are remembered with contempt. Connecting these examples to the present, Kejriwal warned that Wangchuk’s arrest reflects the rise of dictatorship in the country.

J&K CM Criticises Centre, Calls Wangchuk’s Arrest “Unfortunate”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday described the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk as “very unfortunate,” while noting that the development was not entirely unexpected, given that the Central government had been targeting him since the previous day.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah criticised the Centre for repeatedly failing to honour commitments made to the people of both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

“He was arrested? That is indeed unfortunate. But considering the way the Central government had been pursuing him since yesterday, it was clear that something like this could happen. Promises were made to them, just as they were made to us. I cannot understand what compels the government to repeatedly go back on the assurances it gives,” Abdullah said.

He added that the government is backtracking on the guarantees it had extended to the people of Ladakh.

Aam Aadmi Party Leaders Criticize Central Government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly condemned the BJP-led central government over the Ladakh Police’s arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it a direct assault on democratic values and citizens’ rights.

Atishi, Leader of Opposition, Delhi Assembly, noted that Wangchuk has consistently highlighted critical issues concerning Ladakh, including environmental protection, land rights, cultural identity, and electoral representation. She tweeted on X that imprisoning someone who advocates for these causes undermines democracy and sends a troubling signal about suppressing the voice of the people.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also wrote about Wangchuk in his X post, describing him as “a symbol of hope for India’s youth.” He added that Wangchuk represents not only the aspirations of Ladakh but also those of young Indians nationwide, blending the qualities of a dedicated teacher, an innovative scientist, and a committed patriot. Criticising the central government, Sisodia remarked that political standards have deteriorated under the BJP.

The AAP leadership argued that Wangchuk’s arrest is not just an attack on an individual but a wider attempt to silence Democracy.

Mehbooba Mufti Spoke Out Against the Arrest of Sonam Wangchuk

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep concern over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, highlighting the high price of speaking the truth in today’s India.

She also pointed to the situation in Leh, where a curfew and internet shutdown have been imposed, noting that it reflects the prolonged restrictions long experienced in Kashmir. In her post on X, Mufti wrote, “.In today’s India, speaking truth to power comes at a heavy cost; otherwise, how could a man who has dedicated his life to peace and non-violence end up behind bars?”

