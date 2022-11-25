Rajasthan: Internet suspended after youth shot dead in Bhilwara

Tension erupted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district following a firing incident in which a man was killed. The police imposed a 48-hour shutdown on Internet services after people took to the streets in protest over the murder.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aadarsh Siddhu on Friday said that two accused have been detained.

On Thursday four miscreants came on two bikes and shot dead a youth. Chaos was seen on the road soon after the incident. The police blocked the roads, but the killers were not caught. Given the apprehension of a deteriorating environment, the administration imposed an Internet ban in the district for 48 hours.

ASP Jyeshtha Maitreyi said that two brothers, Ibrahim Pathan alias Bhura (34) and Kamruddin alias Tony (22), sons of Munshi Khan Pathan were going towards Harni Mahadev from Badla intersection in Bhilwara. Around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, four miscreants came on two bikes and started firing at Imamuddin and Ibrahim. They fired three rounds. One bullet hit Ibrahim Pathan, who died. His brother Tony was also injured. The miscreants ran away even before the people around could understand anything. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and took both of them to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.