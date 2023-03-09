Delhi High Court upholds action against 'vulgar' TVF web series 'College Romance' for obscene language

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the language used in the web series "College Romance," which is streaming on the over-the-top (OTT) platform TVF, is filthy, profane, and vulgar and will deprave and corrupt the brains of young people.

The obscenity of the language used in the episodes, according to the single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, was so extreme that she couldn't hear in the chamber without shocking others in the vicinity.

"This court notes that this is not the language that nation's youth or otherwise citizens of this country use, and this language cannot be called the frequently spoken language used in our country," the judgment noted.

The judge ruled that TVF, the show's director Simarpreet Singh, and actor Apoorva Arora are liable to face action under Information Technology (IT) Act's Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting any material that is lascivious in electronic form) and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting material that contains sexually explicit act).