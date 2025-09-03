SC confirms anticipatory bail to Indore cartoonist over controversial PM Modi-RSS caricature

New Delhi, Sep 3: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of the anticipatory bail plea of cartoonist Hemant Malviya, who was booked by Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly sharing "indecent" social media posts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria confirmed and made absolute its earlier interim order directing that no coercive action be taken against the Indore-based cartoonist, subject to his cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

The development came after Malviya publicly apologised for sharing a controversial caricature showing an RSS figure with khaki shorts pulled down and the Prime Minister administering an injection to the exposed figure.

Malviya's illustration, originally published on April 1, was accompanied by a provocative caption referencing "derogatory lines involving Lord Shiva" and the "caste census".