Co-wash your hair to reap good results and healthy Scalp

Today, shampoos of various kinds in the market offer multiple benefits and make tall claims when it comes to hair care. However, there are very few brands that are providing chemical-free organic hair care solutions, and the numbers get further restricted amid the increased quest for vegan and nature-oriented personal care solutions of the end consumers.

However, more often than not, the users tend to opt for products that might meet their needs, but compromise on certain key aspects. To overcome this dilemma, users must be made aware that co-washing is also a technique that can replace the need for shampooing and is far much better and more effective for the hair care process, especially for a few hair kinds. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, the founder and CEO of global vegan personal care brand Surya Brasil shares in-depth technique:

What is the co-washing technique?

Clelia: Co-wash is a technique for cleaning the strands in which you wash your hair using a conditioner without petrolatum or mineral oils. The main benefit of co-washing is to clean the strands without causing them to dry out, which is a common case when you use a shampoo laced with chemicals or when you do not maintain the apt frequency for it.

Co-washing is a less aggressive cleaning technique that preserves hair's natural oiliness and can be done by anyone who has naturally dry hair or who has dry or fragile hair. However, it can be used for any type of hair depending on their health. This technique should be avoided on greasy or oily hairs.