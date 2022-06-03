Calendula is the remedy for your skin reducing redness & blemishes

Everyone loves flowers, whether tied in hair, arranged in an antique vase, or planted in the backyard but some flowers can be the ultimate skincare hero ingredient. These beautiful flowers contain a variety of useful characteristics that can help to relax, moisturize, and protect the skin. We have a new favorite flower- Calendula.

Calendula officinalis, popularly known as pot marigold, is a Mediterranean flowering plant. Calendula is a popular decorative plant in home gardens because of its brilliant, cheery flowers and nice herbal perfume. The extract, made from the flower's leaves, petals, and seeds, has long been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine, but it's also used in Western medicine to cure ulcers, prevent muscular spasms, and lower fevers, among other things. Because of its healing qualities, it can cure anything from inflammation to dryness, and it's especially good for delicate skin.

Speaking to Rajat Mathur, Manager, Education, Kiehl's India, he reveals the healing powers of Calendula for skincare:

Say bye to inflammation: Inflammation can be quite damaging to the skin. Calendula is a natural medicine with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. It can relieve skin irritation caused by acne, sunburn, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, or even collagen breakdown. Flavonoids, saponins, and triterpenoids found in calendula have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

No more scars: Calendula is great for skin that is sensitive, oily, or acne-prone. It can help to eliminate dark spots, blemishes, acne, and acne scars. It can also improve skin elasticity and provide a smooth, velvety texture.

Moisturized skin: Failure to keep skin hydrated can result in a variety of skin problems, from itching to the onset of fine wrinkles. Calendula is an excellent way to moisturize skin. Calendula oil has a light texture, which allows it to quickly enter the skin and hydrate the deepest layers.

Increases Collagen Production: Collagen is the key protein that enhances skin texture. Calendula is extensively used in cosmetic skincare products because of its capacity to accelerate the metabolism of glycoproteins, nucleoproteins, and collagen during the skin's healing process. It contains a lot of antioxidants and can neutralize free radicals, which helps to prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging.