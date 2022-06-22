How to Date beyond binary

To encourage the conversation about how people identify and express their gender, the dating app, Tinder, launches LetsTalkGender.in, a guide and dictionary developed in collaboration with Gaysi Family. The dating app was the first dating platform in 2016 to allow users to express themselves in ways other than binary.

This dynamic, living guide and dictionary were created with a wide collection of participants from the LGBTQIA+ community, taking inspiration from the Tinder app's 50+ gender identities and 9 sexual orientations.

Sakshi Juneja, Co-Founder, of Gaysi Family said, "The way we understand and experience gender is evolving and the only way to stay abreast of it is to keep having these conversations. Not just within the community but in wider social spaces, because it also shapes our relationships - both intimate and otherwise, how we navigate consent, and how we can access resources and institutions such as marriage. And it's important that brands like Tinder, who have a considerable influence and presence in society, support the creation of such spaces to engender and create an environment that's inclusive where such expressions can be freely explored."