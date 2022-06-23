How to prevent an acne breakout before your period

The largest organ in the human body is the skin. Skin acts as a protective barrier, regulates body temperature, and allows sweat and oils to escape. The complexion of a person changes with age and time. Sickness and environmental factors can also have an impact on how the skin looks and feels. Sex hormones, cortisol, and thyroid hormones all have an impact on skin health, function, and appearance. Vitamins and minerals can help to balance hormone levels, fight acne, and improve skin clarity. Acne medications, both topical and oral, have proven to be highly effective. Some of the most effective medicines for acne include

Benzoyl peroxide: This treatment works well for period acne because it causes the pores to shed dead skin cells and excess sebum. It also aids in the prevention of acne by destroying bacteria beneath the skin.

Salicylic acid exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells that clog pores, which aids in acne treatment. It has a soothing effect due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Retinoids: This vitamin A derivative encourages the production of new skin cells, which helps to clear blocked pores of oils and dead skin cells. They also have anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in keeping skin clear.