Here are some male-specific health concerns that they should keep a track of

Diabetes

Diabetes usually sets in without showing any signs. It raises blood sugar levels and eventually passes into the urine. Increased urination and thirst are the first visible signs of diabetes. High glucose acts as a slow poison on blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. Heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, and amputations are the consequences for many men.

If left untreated, diabetes causes nerve and kidney damage, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, and causes vision problems and blindness. Men with diabetes are also at risk for lower testosterone levels and sexual impotence, which in turn can lead to increased depression or anxiety.

Mental health and depression

Depression in men can go unnoticed because the symptoms don't always match what they expect. Men sometimes experience depression as anger or irritability rather than sadness. They are also more likely to sweep these feelings under the rug.

It is often believed that depression affects women far more than men. It may be a tendency for men to hide feelings of depression, or to present them differently than women. When it comes to mental health issues like anxiety and depression, men are reluctant to seek help, which significantly increases the risk of suicidal behavior. Given the stigma associated with mental health problems, especially among men, it is crucial to dispel misconceptions and make therapy more available to those in need.

Erectile dysfunction

The most common cause of erectile dysfunction is atherosclerosis, the same condition that causes stroke and heart attack. Having ED usually indicates that blood vessels throughout the body are not in good condition. Erectile dysfunction is considered by doctors to be an early risk symptom of cardiovascular disease. Although erectile dysfunction is not a life-threatening condition, it does indicate a serious health problem.

Erectile dysfunction affects two-thirds of men over the age of 70 and up to 39 percent of men under the age of 40. Men with erectile dysfunction are less happy and more likely to be depressed.

The bad news is that the average man pays less attention to his health than the average woman. The good news is that men can be healthy by taking control of their lifestyles. Whether it's eating better, quitting bad habits like smoking, or getting regular check-ups, here are some steps you can take to prevent common health problems in men of all ages. Whatever health issues you face, you can take control of your well-being by taking preventative and proactive measures today. (AA/IANS)