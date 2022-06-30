Is a white patch on your face a sunburn, or is there another reason for it?

Cure - Pityriasis alba can sometimes resolve on its own without the need for medication. To keep moisture in the skin, a moisturizer cream or lotion may be advised. To minimize inflammation and discomfort, a low-dose topical corticosteroid may also be recommended.

The polymorphic light eruption is a typical post-inflammatory syndrome that most frequently affects parts of the body that are exposed to light, such as the forearms and nape of the neck. When it resolves, the skin may appear a little white in the spots. The patches are unstructured, lack distinct edges, and have very light brown coloring. It is a postponed hypersensitive reaction to UV radiation and occasionally to visible light as well.

Cure - They come back every summer, and using steroid creams for a prolonged period to reduce the redness can sometimes leave skin with white blotches.

Vitiligo is primarily distinguished from congenital skin lesions by acquired, well-defined, depigmented small to large patches on the skin, the wet areas like the mouth, genitals, and/or white hair. Numerous autoimmune illnesses are usually linked to it. The most frequent connection among kids is Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

It has an incidence rate of 0.1 percent to 2 percent and occurs everywhere. The quality of life for those who suffer from vitiligo is significantly impacted by this serious skin condition. Although the exact causes of this syndrome are unknown, it appears that genetic, immunological, and neurological factors interact to cause it.

Cure - The therapy of vitiligo includes educating and reassuring young patients and their parents about the disease, thyroid testing, avoiding trigger factors, topical medication, and proper follow-up. By using self-tanning dyes and camouflage gear, one can improve their appearance. Although unpredictable, vitiligo frequently progresses over time. Children tend to have spontaneous repigmentation the most (10-20 percent), however, it usually only affects parts of the skin that are exposed to the sun.(AA/IAANS)