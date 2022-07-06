Your one-stop shop for all skincare needs is niacinamide

With climate change and increasing pollution, new skincare problems are emerging every day. Keeping a list of products essential for your skin can be a tedious task for anyone. How about having an ingredient that answers all your problems? Vitamin B3 often known as Niacinamide is the powerhouse skincare ingredient that is here to take away all your skincare worries.

Below are the versatile benefits of the hero-ingredient niacinamide shared by Dr. Prajct Sao on behalf of Cetaphil.

* Improves skin texture: Niacinamide improves overall skin texture by rebuilding cells and decreases the appearance of pores. It enhances the look and feel of your skin and gives you the most loved texture. It helps to prevent hyperpigmentation and gives your skin the boost it needs. It has collagen-building properties which reduce the dark spots and escalates the process of new skin cells to help you get an even tone and flawless skin.

* Keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized: Niacinamide can increase skin hydration by preventing moisture from the skin from evaporating into the environment. It locks moisture so you can have the gift of soft and supple skin for a longer time.