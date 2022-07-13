The 5 common mistakes that ruin your fat loss journey

Are you tired of not seeing any results in your fat loss journey even after putting in tons of effort? The journey to losing weight is a lengthy process and requires strong determination. However, it's not just a strong mindset and intention that will help you achieve your goal. Following a strict diet, restraining yourself from tempting food, and working out extensively, are all part of it, but even then you may not see the desired results.

You may be wondering why? And the answer is that some very simple mistakes can ruin your fat loss journey. Unknowingly, we tend to make simple, stupid mistakes that make our weight loss journey a long and tiring one.

Nutritionist Nicky Sagar breaks down simple mistakes that can ruin your fat loss journey:

Inadequate sleep: One thing that we always ignore is sleeping enough. Sleeping less has severe impacts on our weight loss journey. From sleep, your body gets the required energy and helps you in your workout and productivity. But when you sleep less, your body does not have the energy to work out. Also, not sleeping enough leads to the consumption of unhealthy snacks which in turn store fat in your body. Sleeping for 6-8 hours is helpful if you wish to quicken your fat loss journey.

Excessive exercising: Definitely, exercising is an integral part of your weight loss journey. But one common mistake is exercising extensively and not following a healthy lifestyle. Your healthy lifestyle will include mindful eating, cutting down on packaged foods, and sleeping adequately. Only working out for hours and hours will not fetch you any positive outcome.