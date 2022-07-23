Bananas, avocados, salmon may cut high-salt effect in women

Women who eat bananas, avocados, and salmon could reduce the negative effects of salt in their diet, according to a study.

The study, published in European Heart Journal, found that potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.

On the contrary, the researchers found no such association between potassium and blood pressure among men.

"It is well known that high salt consumption is associated with elevated blood pressure and a raised risk of heart attacks and strokes," said Professor Liffert Vogt of Amsterdam University Medical Centers in the Netherlands.

"Health advice has focused on limiting salt intake but this is difficult to achieve when our diets include processed foods. Potassium helps the body excrete more sodium in the urine. In our study, dietary potassium was linked with the greatest health gains in women," Vogt added.

The study included 24,963 participants (11,267 men and 13,696 women). The average age was 59 years for men and 58 years for women.

The researchers found that potassium consumption (in grams per day) was associated with blood pressure in women - as intake went up, blood pressure went down.