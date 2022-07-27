Here are five tips to keep chic and sassy this monsoon

Monsoon, the season of love, the festival of clouds, the time when a hot cup of coffee and even hotter fritters are required! But it's not all roses when the rain-gods shower us with their blessing.

Monsoon, according to die-hard fashionistas, throws their styling plans for a loop. Puddles of water can get all over our clothes, and an unexpected storm can strike when you least expect it!

How does one escape the fashion emergency that rains bring with them! Well, if there is a will, there's always a stylish way. Here are five quick fix solutions tailor-made to make this monsoon a fashion fiesta:

Under your umbrella!

Where there is rain, there is an umbrella! Our good old monsoon buddies do a fabulous job in shielding us from water drops and prove to be the perfect style accessory too. Rather than choosing the stereotypical dull and dark shades, why not explore some polka-dotted pretties, multicolored marvels, and custom-made graphic covers?

There's a whole new world to explore while picking up an umbrella. Grabbing a color-coordinated bunch of them that perfectly match all your outfits isn't a bad idea either, you could step out with sublime panache, one umbrella at a time!

Where the wind (cheater) takes you!

If you are a no-frills adventurer, the windcheater is usually your most trusted companion. May it be a monsoon hike or a cycling trip to the lake, the windcheater is light and nifty sidekick that protects us against the soggy weather. But, while buying these jackets, we often tend to go for utility over style.

Wouldn't one rather choose suave colors and stunning designs that mesh with our philosophy? Let's step up our game when it comes to windcheater shopping!

Shoe them who's boss!