Switch to Bamboo Fabric Bedsheets

Don't we all love a good night's sleep after a long tiring day at work? A cozy bed is just what we need to fall right into that peaceful slumber. Your bedsheets play a crucial role in determining your sleep patterns. Having said that, quite recently Bamboo cotton is growing incredibly popular, and is used in bamboo bed sheets, bamboo cotton quilts & duvet covers, bamboo cotton towels...the list goes on.

So what's the reason behind this new bamboo obsession? It has unique benefits, bamboo cotton fabric can be enjoyed by allergy sufferers, eco-friendly users, the occasional indulgence aficionados, and families alike. Rajiv Merchant, President Domestic Retail, Boutique Living, Indo count Industries Ltd. says, "Bamboo fabric is extremely soft, it is a material that feels like it lightly floats on your skin. Having said that, it's also anti-bacterial, resistant to wrinkles, and has eco-friendly properties when made sustainably."

Here are a few benefits of using Bamboo cotton and why making the switch could help better your sleep.

Durability: One of the primary distinctions between cotton and bamboo is that the bamboo fabric is much stronger and more durable. This comes to test when you wash the bedsheets over and again after multiple uses as well as those roughhousing moments when children are jumping on their beds.