How to use 1 lipstick in 5 ways!

Lipstick is the simplest makeup product to use. It's the first product that people choose when they first start wearing makeup. Did you know that you can use one lipstick in so many different ways? It's game-changing, time-saving, and equally, cost effective. You can get a lot out of a single lipstick.

The slow ride is a lip shade by Nars that is so versatile, it's a perfect nude which suits all skin tones beautifully, it's super pigmented, and it's easy to blend.

Eyeshadow base

You can use lipstick that complements your skin tone to add instant freshness and color to your eyes. Simply go over it with your fingertips and finish with mascara to complete the look.

Cheek tint

It's common knowledge that lipsticks make excellent blush. You can use any color of lipstick as a cream blush; just make sure to set it with a powder.