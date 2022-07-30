Rising popularity of ready-to-drink cocktails in India

As the third largest alcoholic beverage market, India represents one of the most compelling spirits opportunities in the world. Within this, the alcoholic ready-to-drink (RtD) segment is experiencing high growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent between 2021 and 2026.

Its popularity can be attributed to the convenience it offers, and it is a lower-strength alternative to spirits that are being driven by consumer desire for healthier alternatives but is stymied by low availability, finds a Benori Knowledge report and survey with users.

In a survey with more than 1000 alcohol consumers, Benori Knowledge, a new-age provider of custom research and analytics solutions, finds that the RtD category has sparked mass appeal, with 78 percent of survey respondents reporting having consumed the pre-mixed beverages. Nearly 55 percent say they prefer RtDs over spirits owing to their lower alcohol strength which makes it the ideal beverage to consume in social settings. Contrary to popular perception, 79 per cent of its consumers are male and 21 per cent are female. Interestingly, among the 22 per cent of non-drinkers, there is a high awareness of RtD cocktails and they also expressed their desire to try them in the future. Awareness of RtD cocktails is primarily driven by word of mouth for most. 66 per cent of survey respondents say that they learnt about it from friends and family, while 19 per cent say they heard about them from social media.

84 per cent of the men surveyed confirmed drinking an RtD cocktail at least once a week while the same frequency was confirmed by 61 per cent of the women.

However, survey respondents cite the challenges of low availability - 65 per cent and limited variety - 35 per cent in their ability to get their hands on these beverages.