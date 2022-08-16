Are we born with confidence or can it be developed?

However, inside there is a huge conflict between what we are feeling and what we are pretending to be so that we may be accepted, acknowledged & appreciated. Over time this gap continues to eat us inside, like a termite, and increase the experience of something lacking.

Time and again it has been proved that potential is never an issue with human beings, we can achieve whatever we believe - but most of us carry a lot of unconscious beliefs in our failures, our rejections & our lack of success. We are settled in our lack but not in our ability to create, to be bigger, to be tougher, more powerful, or beautiful. The more pressure we apply to be confident and self-assured, the more the absence of it shows up. What we resist, persists. We resist failure, un-surety, and lack of confidence and that is what we continuously and ongoingly attract in our life.

Over time the amount of pressure and fear that we carry increases to a tremendous amount - the pressure that no one should find out about the lack of self-confidence and that slowly starts to effects our communication our performance and overall self-esteem. When someone says you are confident, you feel validated. It is like what you are trying to prove has been accepted. You won! But that confidence is very short-lived and we need to put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform every time.

To access that inherent and inborn self-confidence, instead of adding anything new, acquiring any new knowledge or training, or attending a workshop, we need to work on removing the years of conditioning. We need to work on removing those old limiting beliefs that are not serving us - beliefs that limit us and hold us back from living our truest potential. We need to break through the years of layering of self-doubt, judgment, and fear of failure and reconnect back to that confidence that is already there inside us all. (AA/IANS)