Ways to avoid strawberry legs

The word "strawberry legs" refers to the appearance, of skin on the legs which appears speckled or pitted and seems like the seeds of a strawberry. Small red or black dots on your legs are the primary sign of strawberry legs. Sometimes the bumps are also elevated.

When dead skin, oil and germs are trapped in expanded pores or hair follicles, strawberry legs develop. Strawberry legs are a common side effect of waxing or shaving. Uncomfortable skin irritation could be caused by another skin issue, such as keratosis pilaris, dry skin, folliculitis or plugged pores.

Check out some simple tips to prevent strawberry legs shared by Shahnaz Husain

* Use a moisturising shaving cream or wax: It's preferable to shave after taking a shower because it will soften your skin and hair. Firstly, cleanse your skin with mild soap or body washes to start. Then apply a layer of shaving cream after cleaning off debris and bacteria; search for labels that state "for sensitive skin". Make sure to use a moisturising and hydrating shaving cream or body wax, as it might lessen the risk of skin rashes. Any items with dyes or fragrances should be avoided

* Change your razor more frequently: If you prefer shaving your legs with a razor and frequently use an old or dull razor, then it can quickly result in strawberry legs because of razor burn and folliculitis. If you have strawberry legs, changing your razor more frequently is a wonderful starting step to address the problem because it is simple to do and can have a relieving impact. Also, after shaving, place a washcloth dampened with cool water on your legs for a few minutes. This may calm your skin and reduce razor rash redness and pain