Influence of rom-coms on people's dating lives

Once upon a time, a girl and a guy locked eyes; they fell in love and lived happily ever after. Even with the odds against them, everything works out in the end. That is what every romantic comedy wants you to believe. Is life that simple?

Dating App QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "We have noticed one consistent topic of discussion among our 18 million followers, and that is on films. As per our observation, around 34 percent of the users choose rom-coms as their first movie date."

Surveying 20k users from tier 1 and 2 cities to assess the effect rom-coms have on people's dating lives, the review shows that 57 percent of people expressed that while they love watching romantic comedies, it has provoked a sense of dissatisfaction in their dating life every time they see such flicks. 43 percent say that rom-coms don't affect them because, at the end of the day, movies are the products of our imagination, and everything necessarily doesn't have to be inspired by factual events.

From a woman's point of view

When the dating app spoke to its female users, they had a few interesting points to share. 19 percent of these women, most aged between 25 to 30, voiced that one beautiful lesson that most rom-coms have is that you need to work on yourself before you have a successful relationship. Self-care, and self-love, are given much importance in that genre of movies. It is a message we fail to comprehend while focusing only on the parts that show how some Prince Charming should be caring for us.