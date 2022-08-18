Here is how to take care of your skin after 40

Skincare at any age is a vital part of our lives. As we age, the fat beneath our skin and surrounding our muscles begins to melt and alter, causing wrinkles and creases to appear on our skin. Dr. Akriti Gupta explains "Our skin's production of elastin, natural lipids, and collagen declines as we age. The result is skin that is drier and less supple. Inadequate skin care practices made while a person is young first become apparent in their late 30s or early 40s. Thus, age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles start to show up on the skin. A skincare routine that offers both curative and preventative measures will be optimal after age 40. This implies that it should take care of the issues at hand while also shielding the skin from additional harm."

Following are some skincare recommendations for people over the age of 40:

Exfoliation should be a part of your beauty routine: The scrub you use shouldn't be too abrasive and should be tailored to your skin type. Use a cream-based scrub on dry skin to both cleanse and moisturize the skin. Use a gel-based scrub on oily skin to reduce oil production and achieve spotless skin. Always wash with a mild, non-foaming product, and then moisturize well to seal in the moisture.

Sunscreen is a must: A vital component of regular skincare is sunscreen. It shields the skin from the sun's damaging UV radiation, which is to blame for the early aging of the skin. Apply sunscreen that has a PA grade of at least +++ and at least SPF 30. Zinc oxide sunscreens may be useful in reducing skin damage from artificial light produced by electronic devices.

Increase fluid consumption: Eat a balanced diet and drink enough water. Consuming fresh produce gives your skin the critical antioxidants it needs. Skin that is properly hydrated appears healthy and glowing. Adding lemon and aloe vera juice to your water can help to maintain a natural glow.

Under eye care: One of the earliest signs of aging is the development of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Here, the skin is delicate and requires care. Use an effective under-eye cream or gel that will hydrate your eyes and reduce wrinkles as you sleep.