Insufficient sleep in teenagers linked to overweight, obesity

Teenagers who sleep less than eight hours a night are more likely to be overweight or obese compared to their peers with sufficient sleep finds a new study.

The study, presented at the ESC Congress 2022, showed that shorter sleepers were also more likely to have a combination of other unhealthy characteristics, including excess fat around the middle, elevated blood pressure, and abnormal blood lipid and glucose levels.

"Our study shows that most teenagers do not get enough sleep, and this is connected with excess weight and characteristics that promote weight gain, potentially setting them up for future problems," said researchers Jesus Martinez Gomez from Spanish National Centre for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), Madrid.

For the study, the team examined the association between sleep duration and health in 1,229 adolescents. Participants had an average age of 12 years at baseline with equal numbers of boys and girls.