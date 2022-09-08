Why Knowledge-As-A-Service Is the Need of The Hour

The average professional spends 3.6 hours daily searching for information, and IT professionals spend half their day (4.2 hours) looking for relevant information. For entrepreneurs across India, that number can be significantly higher because the kind of niche knowledge and solutions they seek is not indexed or found on Google, Quora, Wikipedia, or even in books!

Post-pandemic, the economy, and the workplace have changed drastically - the hybrid and/or globally distributed model and way of working is a staple across industries.

The workforce is more diverse and distributed than ever, and the way businesses conduct themselves has evolved like never before. An important aspect that has not evolved in tandem is the way entrepreneurs access knowledge and expertise to grow their businesses.

While there are several resources on the internet, most entrepreneurs and professionals seek access to experts through disjointed and unauthenticated platforms, cumbersome, manual processes of working with research firms, or informally- through conversations, dialogue, teaching, and learning.

It can be incredibly complex to find and connect with the right expert from your field despite all the networks and platforms around, and this process is often inaccessible to many entrepreneurs without extensive, elite networks. The huge amount of time spent searching for and accessing valuable, expert knowledge could be put to much better use.

The way we work has changed irrevocably, so the way they build, solve and access information needs to change as well. Knowledge as a service is the need of the hour for Indian entrepreneurs. Wizly is a global micro-consulting platform that allows leading subject matter experts to connect with professionals and solve business challenges in real time through a productized and monetizable method.

The global micro-consulting platform revolutionizes the way problems are solved by making it interactive, asynchronous, and instant.

By democratizing access to domain expertise and knowledge, the platform is transforming the concept of indexing expert knowledge and is making it more accessible, especially to communities and people who do not have elite networks and resources at their disposal.

The future for Indian entrepreneurs and professionals is boutique, vertical targeted search, to solve swiftly and affordably. The platform will empower thousands of individuals through valuable information exchange to help them reach their goals. It also empowers domain experts by helping them build an audience, monetize their expertise, and build their brand on a global platform. (AA/IANS)