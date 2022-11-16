Deepika Padukone's 82E Introduces Moisturiser and Sunscreen.

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

82E (pronounced Eighty-two East) is an extension of Deepika Padukone's journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook. Formulated by in-house experts, the inaugural skincare line combines time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compound(s) to offer high-quality and high-performance products.



Today, the brand introduces "Ashwagandha Bounce" moisturizer and "Patchouli Glow" sunscreen drops, as the inaugural product line. Ashwagandha Bounce is a rich yet lightweight moisturizer packed with the refreshing goodness of ashwagandha and sodium hyaluronate. Whereas, the Patchouli Glow SPF 40 PA broad spectrum PA+++ is a lightweight sunscreen fortified with the protective shield of patchouli leaf extract and ceramides.



Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, of 82E, says "My skincare routine has been an integral part of my self-care ritual. I've always identified with products that enable me to keep my ritual simple yet effective. This philosophy of simple, effective skincare informed our inaugural category and our first two products. With Ashwagandha Bounce, a rich yet lightweight moisturizer, and Patchouli Glow Sunscreen with SPF 40, I've been able to bring to life my vision of simplifying skincare and share a part of my very own ritual to achieve healthy, glowing skin. We spent the last two years developing premium, high-performing skincare products that combine time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds. These products are simple to use, efficacious, and suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. We hope to make the practice of skincare a truly delightful ritual for all."



"The skincare industry has witnessed immense growth in the recent past that has led to a lot of product innovation. However, through our research, we learned that this has also led to product overload and the focus on the fundamentals of skincare is getting diluted. At 82E, we led with a fundamentals-first approach and designed our moisturizer and sunscreen to emphasize skin hydration and protection. This forms the backbone of a good skincare routine," added Jigar K Shah, Co-Founder at 82E, who spearheads the business.



82E's inaugural products are exclusively available on its D2C website 82e.com. (SJ/IANS)