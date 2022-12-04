5 Ways To Use Honey For Soft Skin

Honey is a wonderful substance that does wonders on your skin. Honey is usually an excellent suggestion for skin care. Effective beauty treatments can be created by combining natural components that can be found in your home. Here are some tips from Harish Singla, Customer Service Manager (CSM), Forever Living Products India, for soft skin.



Milk and honey



Take 2-3 tablespoons of raw milk and an equal quantity of raw honey. We should be combined in a dish. Apply this mixture in your face and neck and Use your fingers to gently massage. keep for 15-20 minutes. Use water to remove it, and then repeat this alternative day for best result.



Yogurt and Honey



Take half tablespoon of raw honey to one tablespoon of fresh yogurt mixed everything, then massage your face and neck for a few minutes. Do this 10-15 minutes, then wash it off with water. Apply this face pack 2-3 days. This is specially for dry skin.



Honey and Lemon face pack



Take a bowl mix tablespoon of raw honey and 1 teaspoon of squeezed lemon juice. Apply this on your face and neck. Keep this for 15-20 mints. Wash it off with luke water and moisturize your face and neck.



Honey, Aloe vera and Cinnamon face mask



Take a bowl mix 2 tablespoons of raw honey, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera, and 1/4th tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Mix it well. Apply this natural mask on your face and neck. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturize your face gently. (SJ/IANS)